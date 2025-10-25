Serial shooting suspect also shot at Strip hotel window, police say

A North Las Vegas man suspected in multiple shootings around the valley shot at the window of a Strip hotel room in September, according to a police report.

Suspect in NLV shootings also tied to multiple Strip shootings, police say

The evening view of the Strip on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas man suspected in multiple shootings around the valley shot at the window of a Strip hotel room in September, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

The report, which was taken after two Metro officers responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and then was later updated, accuses Hector A. Rodriguez, 36, of firing a bullet from a handgun at a window of a Wynn Las Vegas ninth-floor hotel room.

The report states that on the morning of Sept. 17, a Wynn housekeeper reported to a hotel engineer that a window in room 950 had been damaged.

‘Wedged between’

The report states that a bullet was found “wedged between” two window panels. The damage, the report indicated, was estimated to be worth about $15,000.

Hotel staff, the report stated, said a room guest checked into the room at 9:43 a.m. on Sept. 17, about 25 minutes before the engineer received report of the damaged window.

A Wynn Las Vegas spokeswoman said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the company deferred any comment about the shooting to Metro.

The report doesn’t state when investigators believe the shot may have been fired. Rodriguez was arrested by North Las Vegas police Sept. 26 on suspicion of being behind a number of other shootings.

He was later identified by Metro as the target of an investigation into multiple shootings in Las Vegas, including a Sept. 19 incident where at least one shot was fired into a hotel room the W Las Vegas tower, which is part of the Mandalay Bay complex.

As of Friday, Rodriguez remained an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

Rodriguez is also suspected in a shooting at the Clark County Family Court complex on Sept. 18, and a shooting in Las Vegas in April.

He has been charged with multiple felonies, though police said additional charges could be forthcoming.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez was given a child abuse enhancement charge in relation to a North Las Vegas shooting that injured a teenager.

North Las Vegas police believe Rodriguez was behind a shooting Sept. 19 near Tropical Parkway and Statz Street, which sent a 13-year-old victim to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police also believe Rodriguez shot at the Police Department’s Traffic Division building, at 6445 North Palmer St. in North Las Vegas, on Sept. 17. Officers, police said, were inside the building at the time the shots were fired.

On the morning of Sept. 15, according to a separate police report, North Las Vegas police Lt. Michael Eggers noticed a “bullet entry into his office” from the south-facing wall at the Traffic Division building.

Two homes in the area of the building were also found to have been struck by bullets, the report said. The traffic building was also found to be shot at on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the report said.

As well, on Sept. 23, according to the North Las Vegas report, a bullet was found inside a building at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

The arrest

After identifying a silver car as a vehicle of interest in their investigation, North Las Vegas police eventually pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Rodriguez at a gas station on Sept. 26.

A police K-9, according to North Las Vegas police body camera footage, was used to help apprehend Rodriguez.

Police were then able to connect spent bullets to guns found at Rodriguez’s home, according to the report. They were also able to establish the general area where his cellphone was during several of the shootings.

After downloading dashcam video from the Malibu, police, the report said, found video clips where Rodriguez talked about “shooting police officers in the head since they had bullet-proof vests.”

Rodriguez’s next court hearing is set for Nov. 7, according to online North Las Vegas Justice Court records.

North Las Vegas police said Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing.

