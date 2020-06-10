‘Shay Day’ fundraiser planned Thursday for wounded Las Vegas officer

The communitywide event is being organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund. All proceeds will go to the family of officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, who remains in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Nurses at University Medical Center (UMC) place flowers outside the hospital during A "Pray for Shay" parade on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis remains at UMC after being shot Las Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A communitywide fundraiser for wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis and his family is scheduled for Thursday morning in Las Vegas.

The event is called “Shay Day,” and it is being organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund. All proceeds will go to the Mikalonis family.

“Shay Day is our community coming together to raise funds for critically injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis,” the organization said. “Please join us and sign a card and/or donate directly to the family as we rally this amazing community of Las Vegas together to support the recovery of Shay.”

Mikalonis, 29, was shot June 1 in front of Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip as police attempted to take individuals into custody at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest. He remained in critical condition at University Medical Center on Wednesday, fighting for his life.

A 20-year-old suspect, Edgar Samaniego, is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with the shooting.

Mikalonis’ family issued a statement Tuesday thanking residents of the Las Vegas Valley for their support.

Thursday’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot, 6125 W. Sahara Ave.

“Let us bring our community together for Shay and his family,” the organization said.

