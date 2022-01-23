Shelter-in-place order lifted after shooting at UNLV housing complex

UNLV Police Services sent out an alert about 12:30 a.m. noting that the shooting had occured in the fifth floor of The Degree, 4259 S. Maryland Parkway.

UNLV police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gunfire erupted in a UNLV housing complex early Sunday, prompting residents to shelter in place.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded.

Nearly two hours later, police lifted the shelter-in-place order, informing that the alleged shooter had fled in a white vehicle and that “there is no longer a threat to campus.”

Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

