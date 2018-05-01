Sheriff Lombardo discusses release of Las Vegas shooting records

Sheriff Joe Lombardo met with news media today to discuss the Metropolitan Police Department’s plans for releasing video and audio records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Lombardo said the first body camera footage from two officers will be released Wednesday. Those officers responded to the gunman’s suite at Mandalay Bay.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations first requested the records in question days after the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead. But the department denied the request, and a lengthy court battle ensued.

In February, a Clark County judge ruled that body camera footage and 911 call audio should be released. He gave the department 30 days to comply. But Metro contested it would take much longer to produce the records and that it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In March, the same judge gave Metro a total of six months to fulfill the request but ordered the department to start releasing the records immediately on a “rolling basis.” The judge also ruled that the department could not charge journalists exorbitant fees to produce them.

Metro appealed that ruling with a different state court judge, but about a month later, the department switched course, instead appealing to the Nevada Supreme Court. On Friday, a Supreme Court decision compelled Metro to begin releasing the footage and audio.

By comparison, authorities in Florida released 911 calls from the Parkland high school shooting less than a month after the Feb. 14 tragedy.

In January, the Review-Journal and other media organizations successfully sued for the release of autopsy records and search warrant records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

