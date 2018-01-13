Sheriff says he expects to deliver update on Las Vegas shooting soon

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Saturday that he expects to have a news conference “probably in a week” to discuss the state of the investigation into the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo during the City Wide Unity Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Saturday that he expects to have a news conference “probably in a week” to discuss the state of the investigation into the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip. However, he added that he does not expect the update to include a “keystone piece” on gunman Stephen Paddock’s motive.

Lombardo said the Metropolitan Police Department has been transparent with the public about the investigation into the shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured. His comments came during a citywide unity prayer celebration hosted Saturday by the Mayor’s Faith Initiative at the Historic Fifth Street School.

“The frustrating thing for me as head of the law enforcement has been the ‘keyboard bandits,’ you know, the guys who sit on their couches at their home and Monday morning quarterback everything you do.”

Lombardo said he and his department, amid public pressure, have “done the right thing” with the investigation.

“And, I am not hiding anything from anybody,” he said, drawing applause from the audience. “You know what I know.

“I anticipate a press conference here, probably in a week to give you more information and provide the media with more information associated with that event (the shooting), but there will not be a keystone, or an important piece, associated with Mr. Paddock and why he did what he did.”

Lombardo and his department have not held a press conference on the shooting since Oct. 13.

His comments came a day after more than 300 pages of documents were handed over to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other news outlets Friday by federal prosecutors after U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey ordered them unsealed.

