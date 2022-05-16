Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’

David Chou, 68, is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Laguna Woods, California.

Hector Gomez, left, and Jordi Poblete, worship leaders at the Mariners Church Irvine, leave flowers outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

An Orange County Sheriff's Department officer guards the grounds at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Orange County Sheriff deputy removes yellow tape from a vehicle outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Laguna Woods Mayor Carol Moore, front left at podium, and Orange County Board of Supervisor, Lisa Barlett, right, surrounded by law enforcement officers, hold a press conference outside the grounds og Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Las Vegas man accused in a fatal shooting Sunday in a Southern California church was fueled by “political tensions” between China and Taiwan, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday.

David Wenwei Chou, a 68-year-old Chinese national, drove Saturday from Las Vegas to Laguna Woods, Barnes said.

The next day, Chou walked into a lunch reception that was being held after a morning service and chained doors, which he tried to further secure with “super glue,” officials said.

As the shooting unfolded, sports medicine Dr. John Cheng jumped into action, tackling Chou, Barnes said.

Other parishioners jumped the gunman and tied his feet with electric chords, Barnes said.

Cheng died at the scene, and five others suffered shooting injuries, officials said.

Investigators found two guns, bags with ammunition, and devices that resembled Molotov cocktails at the scene, as well as a manifest0-like document that spoke about his “hatred of the Taiwanese people,” Barnes said.

Chou had no connections to the church, and may have been targeted based on its proximity to Las Vegas, Barnes said.

Barnes said the Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant at his Las Vegas home, and recovered electronic devices.

Chao worked security jobs in Las Vegas and was licensed to carry weapons.

Metro declined to comment.

The two 9 mm guns recovered where bought legally in Las Vegas in 2015 and 2017, Barnes said. Authorities believe he had lived in the valley for several years.

The Orange County sheriff’s department said Chou is facing one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. The FBI said it was opening a hate crime probe.

The age range of the surviving victims is 66 to 92 years old, said the sheriff’s department, noting that they all are of Asian descent.

About 50 mostly-elderly people were present at the time of the shooting, said Barnes, noting that had it not been for the group who stopped Chao, it would have been a deadlier attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.