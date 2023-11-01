‘Shoot me’: Body camera video captures Henderson officers shoot knife-wielding man

Lazaro Enriquez, 26, was fatally shot Friday in the 2300 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

A man armed with a knife ignored repeated demands from Henderson police before he was fatally shot by officers in the parking lot of an apartment complex, body camera video released Wednesday showed.

Police said they initially responded to a “disturbance” in the 2300 block of North Green Valley Parkway at 9:20 p.m. Friday. A man later identified as 26-year-old Lazaro Enriquez was cutting himself and vandalizing a home, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A one-and-a-half minute video posted Wednesday from two officers’ body worn cameras captured officers talking with Enriquez as he walked through a parking lot while holding the knife.

An officer told Enriquez multiple times, “you don’t want to do this.”

“Shoot me, yes I do,” Enriquez responded.

Enriquez briefly stopped walking toward officers as another person walked by. He turned toward the other person who police told to run away from the area.

An officer fired a taser at Enriquez but he did not break stride. The sound of gunshots quickly followed the taser being deployed and the video ended.

Enriquez later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The department identified Officers James Schulke and Nicole Ciotti as the officers who shot Enriquez.

