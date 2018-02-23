Shooter on run after person injured at central Las Vegas bar

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place about 5:15 a.m. Friday at a lounge in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the Las Vegas Lounge, 900 E. Karen Ave on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

One person was wounded Friday morning in a shooting at the Las Vegas Lounge, 600 E Karen Ave. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot in the leg at the Las Vegas Lounge, 900 E. Karen Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Isaac Auten.

The shooter remains on the loose, Auten said.

The injured person has been taken to a hospital. As of 6 a.m., the person’s condition was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

