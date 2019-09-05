Shooter sought after man wounded at apartment in Primm

Officers responding to a call reporting an assault on the 300 block of East Primm Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment in Primm on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 300 block of East Primm Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He underwent surgery and his condition is now stable.

Police said the shooter and the victim knew each other, but the man fled before police arrived and had not been found by late Thursday morning.

