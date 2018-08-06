Shooting at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex injures 1

A man is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning outside a northwest valley apartment.

A man is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning outside a northwest valley apartment.

A woman called police about 1:15 a.m. to report that her son had been shot at The Cottages, 3157 N. Michael Way, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Gordon said. There were other people inside the apartment and two buildings in the complex were struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured.

Police are still searching for the shooter, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3157 N. Michael Way Las Vegas , Nevada