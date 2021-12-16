Shooting at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas injures 1

A security officer was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after he was shot at Santa Fe Station on Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at Santa Fe Station on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Officers were called to the casino, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, at 2:44 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. William Matchko told reporters at the scene that the shooting came after a “disturbance” in the casino.

“As a result of that disturbance, a suspect pulled a firearm and as a result of that the security officer was shot,” he said.

The security officer was shot multiple times and taken to University Medical Center. The shooter was detained by other security officers on the property until police arrived, Matchko said.

By 4 p.m., only a small area of the casino was blocked off and it was “business as usual,” Matchko said.

It was unclear what had prompted the shooting, or if anyone else was injured.

