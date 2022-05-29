Shooting causes “Major delays” as I-11 shuts down in Henderson

The Regional Transportation Commission announced the closure, reported near College Drive

Patrulla de la Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At least one person was shot on US 95 in Henderson prompting authorities to shut down the highway, according to police.

Henderson police said the shooting was reported shortly before noon near Horizon Drive.

The highway was closed from Horizon to Boulder Highway, police said.

The alleged shooter had not been arrested and the scene remained “active” about 1 p.m., police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission told motorist to expect “major delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.