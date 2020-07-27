Shooting during Pahrump home invasion investigated

Nye County authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded during a reported home invasion late Sunday.

Nye County detectives are investigating a shooting during a reported home invasion on Marne Court in Pahrump about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Nye County authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded during a home invasion overnight.

Deputies responded to a shooting scene on Marne Court in Pahrump sometime after 10 p.m.

“The reporting party reports individuals were trying to break in,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media. “He shot at least one of the intruders prior to them fleeing.”

The sheriff’s office said “deputies and detectives are searching for the suspects.”

Further details were not immediately released. It was not clear if the person shot was seriously injured. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 775-751-7000.

