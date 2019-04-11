Shooting in northeast Las Vegas injures 1

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the northeast valley on Wednesday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 4100 block of Tattersall Place, near North Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after reports that a person had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

Police detained one suspect after the shooting, he said.

The individual who was shot was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately clear Wednesday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

