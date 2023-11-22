Shooting in store’s parking lot led to full road closure, police say

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report that a shooting that began in a store parking lot extended into Lake Mead Boulevard, which led to a full road closure.

Jametrius Glass (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a 22-year-old man shot another man in the ankle near Mario’s Westside Market earlier this month, which forced authorities to close Lake Mead Boulevard for several hours.

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, Jametrius Glass and two other men were recorded on the market’s surveillance camera on Nov. 14 getting into a verbal altercation with a man and woman that escalated to Glass pulling out a firearm from his pants and shooting at the couple. Glass was arrested the next day.

The man told police in an interview that after Glass pulled out a firearm near the store and shot at him, he realized he had been shot in the foot. He then ran into the store and collapsed due to his wound, according to the report.

A physician told police that the man shot had two gunshot wounds in his right ankle that required surgery, the report states.

After the first shooting, a surveillance camera showed Glass and the other two men running across Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. Glass then stood in the street’s south turn lane and shot at the married man’s vehicle in the store’s parking lot, striking the car’s front driver and passenger windows at head level.

Lake Mead Boulevard was closed for several hours between Martin Luther King Boulevard and D Street while police were investigating the shooting.

The man who was shot told police he did not know Glass or the other two men from the bus stop.

Glass is facing two counts of attempted murder, two assault charges, battery, tampering with a vehicle and eight counts of discharging a gun where people may be endangered, according to court records.

