Shootings

Shooting in west Las Vegas Valley investigated

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 11:59 am
 
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just before 11:25 a.m. on the 7900 block of Lonette Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

