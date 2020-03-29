Shooting injures 1 in central Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in west Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said officers were called to the 1400 block of Santa Margarita Street around 2:30 p.m. to multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, they found a man with “at least two gunshot wounds,” Nogle said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives were unable to get a description of the suspect, who is still at large, Nogle said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

