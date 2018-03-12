Shooting injures woman in Las Vegas strip club parking lot

A woman who police said appeared to be breaking into a vehicle in a strip club parking lot was hospitalized Monday morning with a minor injury.

One man was arrested after a shooting in the parking lot of Cheetahs gentlemen's club, 2112 Western Ave., in Las Vegas, Monday, March 12, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman who police said appeared to be breaking into a vehicle in a strip club parking lot was hospitalized Monday morning with a minor injury from a gunshot.

At about 6:45 a.m., an armed man confronted the woman near vehicles that he keeps parked at Cheetahs gentlemen’s club at 2112 Western Ave. Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said the man told police he believed the woman was attempting to break into a vehicle.

The man told police he fired a warning shot into the ground when the woman became aggressive and began approaching him, causing an injury to her leg from either the bullet ricocheting or from debris from the ground, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. She was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police took the shooter into custody, Meltzer said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman would face any charges in connection with the incident after she is discharged from the hospital.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.

2112 Western Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada