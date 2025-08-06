Shooting investigation shuts down street west of Las Vegas Strip

A road is closed west of the Las Vegas Strip is closed Wednesday morning for a shooting investigation.

Sahara Avenue near Teddy Drive is closed for a shooting investigation Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a man down on the 2800 block of West Sahara Avenue near Interstate 15, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Eric Perkett.

The man was bleeding from the head, and he has been transported to a hospital for treatment, Perkett said.

Sahara is closed between Richfield Boulevard and Teddy Drive, and the shutdown is expected to last for a couple more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

