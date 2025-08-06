79°F
Shootings

Shooting investigation shuts down street west of Las Vegas Strip

Sahara Avenue near Teddy Drive is closed for a shooting investigation Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, ...
Sahara Avenue near Teddy Drive is closed for a shooting investigation Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2025 - 5:18 am
 

A road is closed west of the Las Vegas Strip is closed Wednesday morning for a shooting investigation.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a man down on the 2800 block of West Sahara Avenue near Interstate 15, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Eric Perkett.

The man was bleeding from the head, and he has been transported to a hospital for treatment, Perkett said.

Sahara is closed between Richfield Boulevard and Teddy Drive, and the shutdown is expected to last for a couple more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

