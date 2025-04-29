70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Shooting investigation underway in central Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
At Tabatha Tozzi vigil, police discuss bringing her alleged killer to US
Kevin Hoskins stands for his initial court appearance before Judge Holly Stoberski at the Regio ...
Judge sets bail for Las Vegas man who allegedly shot, killed dog
Las Vegas teen pleads guilty to killing his dad after fight over electronics
‘Sweetest soul’: Henderson man fatally shot was mistaken for someone else
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 9:19 am
 

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, and the suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred just before 8:10 a.m. on the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, near University Medical Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES