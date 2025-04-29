Shooting investigation underway in central Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, and the suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred just before 8:10 a.m. on the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, near University Medical Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.