Shooting investigation underway in central Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, and the suspect remains at large.
The shooting occurred just before 8:10 a.m. on the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, near University Medical Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.