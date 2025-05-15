Shooting investigation underway in central Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue, near West Owens Avenue and D Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.
Officers arrived and found an individual suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to University Medical Center, and the condition is condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
