Shooting investigation underway in Summerlin

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2024 - 10:44 am
 
Updated April 8, 2024 - 10:53 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Summerlin.

The shooting occurred inside a business in the 10800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers are on-scene at this time. Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
By / RJ

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

