Shooting investigation underway in Summerlin
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Summerlin.
The shooting occurred inside a business in the 10800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Officers are on-scene at this time. Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence. This is an ongoing investigation.
