Shooting near Las Vegas Strip involves US Marshals Service

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said the shooting occurred at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

A detective with the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Viridian Apartments, just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A detective with the U.S. Marshals Service was in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex just west of the Strip on Monday evening, authorities said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers also were at the scene, but their involvement in the investigation was not immediately clear.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

