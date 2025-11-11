Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the call for service was received at 3:34 p.m.
Southbound I-11 is closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue while police investigate the scene, Metro stated. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.