Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Man who killed 2 in Las Vegas apartment shooting gets decades in prison

‘A part of history’: Vigil honors man killed by Las Vegas police during BLM protests — PHOTOS

Man who shot, killed Las Vegas dentist in 1980 gets life without parole

Las Vegas woman files lawsuit after her child was shot in Henderson

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the call for service was received at 3:34 p.m.

Southbound I-11 is closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue while police investigate the scene, Metro stated. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.