Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2025 - 4:46 pm
 

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the call for service was received at 3:34 p.m.

Southbound I-11 is closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue while police investigate the scene, Metro stated. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

