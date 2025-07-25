77°F
Shootings

Shooting on I-15 in northeast Las Vegas Valley snarls traffic

July 25, 2025 - 6:47 am
July 25, 2025 - 6:47 am
 

A shooting Friday morning on Interstate 15 in the northeast Las Vegas Valley wounded one and has shut down several travel lanes, causing delays.

The shooting occurred at 2:35 a.m. on southbound I-15 near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom. A passenger in a vehicle was struck and transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Several southbound I-15 travel lanes are shut down for investigation, Haggstrom said. These travel lanes will be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is handling this case.

