85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Police Vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police Vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a ma ...
‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot dead following crash on Las Vegas Beltway identified
Christopher Rainey, who is accused of killing his landlord, appears in court during his arraign ...
Las Vegas man accused of killing landlord makes 1st court appearance
Here’s what happened after crash victim was fatally shot on Las Vegas freeway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2025 - 11:44 pm
 

A shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday night just before 11 p.m., according to Las Vegas Police.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook show the roadway blocked off on the Strip near the location.

Police said the homicide unit is on scene and will provide an update when more information is available, but that the shooting was not inside a casino.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES