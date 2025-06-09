Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

A shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday night just before 11 p.m., according to Las Vegas Police.

Here’s what happened after crash victim was fatally shot on Las Vegas freeway

‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting

A shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday night just before 11 p.m., according to Las Vegas Police.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook show the roadway blocked off on the Strip near the location.

Police said the homicide unit is on scene and will provide an update when more information is available, but that the shooting was not inside a casino.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.