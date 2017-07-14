Shooting on Las Vegas Strip injures security guard

A shooting Thursday evening on the Las Vegas Strip injured at least one security guard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just after 7:45 p.m., a shooting occurred within the Miracle Mile parking garage, Metro spokesman Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

A security guard was injured in the shooting, and a second security guard may have been shot, Kisfalvi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

