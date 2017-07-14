Shooting on Las Vegas Strip injures security guard

A shooting Thursday evening on the Las Vegas Strip injured at least one security guard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Just after 7:45 p.m., a shooting occurred within the Miracle Mile parking garage, Metro spokesman Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.
A security guard was injured in the shooting, and a second security guard may have been shot, Kisfalvi said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The miracle mile shops parking garage is currently closed due to a shooting @reviewjournal #rjnow pic.twitter.com/mZDOOAlbCS
— gabriella✨ (@gabriellaangojo) July 14, 2017