Suspect in custody after shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Police said a suspect has been detained after a shooting Friday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The shooting was reported just after 8:10 a.m. in the area of Bradley Road and West Deer Springs Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
An individual fired several rounds at others in the area then fled before police responded.
No injuries were reported.
Metro said in an emailed statement at 9:26 a.m. that “an individual has been taken into custody without incident.”