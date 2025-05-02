Suspect in custody after shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police said a suspect has been detained after a shooting Friday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just after 8:10 a.m. in the area of Bradley Road and West Deer Springs Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

An individual fired several rounds at others in the area then fled before police responded.

No injuries were reported.

Metro said in an emailed statement at 9:26 a.m. that “an individual has been taken into custody without incident.”