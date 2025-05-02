77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Suspect in custody after shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Shooter in Las Vegas bus terminal homicide swiped $100 from victim, police say
Man accused in North Las Vegas casino slaying faces federal charges
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man who Henderson police say was accidentally shot dead is identified
Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2025 - 9:01 am
 

Police said a suspect has been detained after a shooting Friday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just after 8:10 a.m. in the area of Bradley Road and West Deer Springs Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

An individual fired several rounds at others in the area then fled before police responded.

No injuries were reported.

Metro said in an emailed statement at 9:26 a.m. that “an individual has been taken into custody without incident.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES