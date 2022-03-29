Shooting reported near Western High School

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Western High School Tuesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas REview-Journal, file)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Western High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2:16 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Decatur Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Clark County School District police were leading the investigation, Metro said.

The shooting also is near College Of Southern Nevada Western campus.

School district police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.