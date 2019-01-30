Shooting suspect arrested in Henderson for attempted murder

A 44-year-old man faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and a hate crime enhancement after a shooting Monday night in Henderson, police said.

Police arrested Kenneth Lamont Martin, 44, on the charge Tuesday after a shooting reported about 6 p.m. Monday near American Pacific Drive and Gibson Road, a Henderson police release said. Police responded to the 1000 block of American Pacific and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police initially identified that person as a man but a Tuesday release identified her as a 43-year-old woman.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was treated and released.

The shooting stemmed from a neighbor dispute between people who knew each other, the release said. The department declined to disclose further details on the hate crime aspect of the shooting, citing an open investigation.

Martin was held without bail Tuesday night in Henderson Detention Center, jail records show.

