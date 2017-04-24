ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Shot fired outside Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2017 - 4:32 pm
 

No one was injured when a shot was fired just outside Cimarron-Memorial High School shortly after dismissal Monday afternoon.

At least one gunshot was reportedly fired from a vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the high school about 1:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

It is unclear what direction the shot was fired, Hadfield said, because no impact was found. But police said a cartridge case was recovered just off property from the 2301 N. Tenaya Way high school, which is just north of the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

As of 4 p.m., police were still investigating.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

