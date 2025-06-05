‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a man during a robbery at an ATM.

Here’s what happened after crash victim was fatally shot on Las Vegas freeway

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a man during a robbery at an ATM. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a man during a robbery at an ATM.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 10 at an ATM in the 3200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said that the victim was withdrawing money from the machine when he was approached by the suspect, who then shot him.

The suspect stole $40 from the victim, who was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, according to authorities.

SHOT OVER $40 BUCKS Our Violent Gun Crime Unit (VGCU) investigators need your help to get this suspect off the streets. These are images from an ATM in which a victim was shot by this gunman and robbed of $40 dollars in the 3200 block of North Las Vegas Blvd (near Cheyenne Ave.… pic.twitter.com/DoZQwV1H4P — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 4, 2025

Police advised that the suspect is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-10 and between the ages of 16 and 20.

He was last seen wearing clear glasses, black pants with a red bandana in the back pocket and a black hoodie, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Metro’s Violent Gun Crime Unit at 702-828-7815.