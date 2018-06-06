Shots fired, 2 hit with car during central Las Vegas argument

A woman is in custody Tuesday night after police said she fired several shots and hit two people with a car after an argument at a central valley apartment complex.

Police investigate an argument that resulted in the arrest of a woman whom police said fired several shots and hit two people with a car at a central valley apartment complex. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. after an argument between the woman and her roommate at the Sterling Sahara Apartments, 1655 E. Sahara Ave., near Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The argument escalated and spilled into the parking lot of the complex, Gordon said, where the woman fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle that belongs to her roommate’s cousin.

She then got into her own vehicle and struck the roommate’s cousin and a man, Gordon said. They both suffered minor injuries.

The woman struck two other parked cars and rammed the front gate of the complex as she tried to flee, he said. Officers arriving at the scene stopped the vehicle as it left the complex, and the woman was taken into custody.

1655 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas