Somber start: Students able to pick up essential items from campus after UNLV shooting

Students are asked to contact University Police Services to gain entrance to buildings that are not impacted by the investigation.

Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Staff members Gregory Galindo and April Fikstad hug on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Both were back on campus to retrieve personal items. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Unfinished food and personal items left behind in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Tonopah Complex dorms are quiet on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kim Idol, a technical writing, literature and composition instructor retrieves her vehicle on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Idol said she was locked down for four hours and evacuated campus without her scooter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV students are now able to pick up essential items from certain buildings that were left after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth.

Few people were on campus in the early morning hours, but a few staff members began to trickle in to retreive vehicles or belongings.

Beam Hall continues to be closed and inacessible. All other buildings can be accessed. Students are asked to contact University Police Services at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance.

UNLV also confirmed on its X account Thursday morning that Maryland Parkway is open for traffic.

Maryland Parkway is open for traffic and vehicles that were left on the main campus can now be accessed and retrieved. There will continue to be a strong police presence and activity on the main campus today during the investigation. https://t.co/27WF6p3wt4 — UNLV (@unlv) December 7, 2023

Vehicles that were left on the university’s main campus can now be accessed and retrieved.

All classes and academic-related activities have been canceled through Dec. 10.

UNLV said police will maintain a strong presence on the main campus as the investigation continues.

In addition, students were allowed to return to student housing on Wednesday night.

Kevin Cannon contributed to this report.