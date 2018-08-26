Stabbing suspect in Las Vegas police shooting faces charges

A man faces attempted murder charges after two stabbings preceded a police shooting Friday afternoon in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer involved shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Booking and jail records identity Caleb Rydlin Hill, 38, as a suspect in the series of events that began about 12:50 p.m. near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard. He was booked on two counts of attempted murder and another count of resisting an officer with a weapon that wasn’t a gun.

Police received reports of a man stabbing a woman inside a Regional Transportation Commission bus, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser told reporters Friday. Police said that man then stabbed another woman on the street and took off from officers near the intersection.

An officer shot the man, still carrying the knife, as he made his way past an occupied bus stop on Rainbow, south of the intersection, she said. He was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center. The two women were treated and released from the county hospital.

There didn’t appear to be a connection between the man and the women, police said.

“We believe it to be completely random,” Prosser said.

Police shot the man after using a stun gun and a bean-bag shotgun that police deemed ineffective in stopping the man as he fled from officers.

No officers were injured. Metro is expected to release the identity of the officer who shot the man Sunday afternoon.

Friday’s police shooting marked Metro’s seventh this month. The Henderson Police Department also had a police shooting this month.

