Stanford launches investigation on Las Vegas shooter’s brain

An initial autopsy examination could take a minimum of two weeks, Dr. Hannes Vogel of Stanford University said.

The investigation into the brain of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock began this week, a process expected to take at least two weeks, Hannes Vogel, a Stanford University pathology and pediatrics professor, confirmed Wednesday.

Results from the autopsy will then proceed to the Clark County coroner who will issue a report, though Vogel didn’t have a timeline for that process.

Clark County communications officer Dan Kulin has repeatedly turned down requests for comment, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. He has fielded media requests for the coroner since the shooting Oct. 1.

Still, experts previously commented that it’s unlikely an autopsy alone will uncover clues as to why Paddock unleashed gunfire over 22,000 concertgoers almost two months ago.

It’s also possible the condition of the shooter’s brain — crime scene photos showed a gunshot wound to Paddock’s head — could reduce the likelihood of obtaining information from the autopsy.

A thorough investigation could take up to two months, University of Utah neuropathologist Joshua Sonnen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month. A pathologist might look for evidence of a degenerative condition, like dementia or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

