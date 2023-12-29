44°F
Shootings

Stolen car suspect fatally shot by Metro officers near UMC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 10:21 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2023 - 1:41 am
Several Metro units are seen in the Wendy's parking lot near Shadow Lane and West Charleston Bo ...
Several Metro units are seen in the Wendy's parking lot near Shadow Lane and West Charleston Boulevard early Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, after an officer-involved shooting in the area on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. What appears to be a Metro officer is also in the intersection. (RTC camera)

A passenger in a reported stolen vehicle fled on foot from police Thursday night and was fatally shot by several officers, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant near the 1800 block of West Charleston Boulevard not far from University Medical Center.

Officers initiated a high-risk vehicle stop at the unnamed restaurant, according to Capt. Jeff Clark in a YouTube video released after the preliminary shooting investigation.

Officers saw a passenger side door open, and a male exited the vehicle. Some officers apprehended the driver, Clark said, while other officers pursued the suspect on foot to the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard. The suspect then produced a firearm, causing officers to discharge their weapons, Clark said.

Medical personnel responded, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours, in accordance with Metro policy, and the sheriff or his designate will provide more information within 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The police shooting was the second in as many days after police shot and killed a man early Wednesday after a crime spree in the southwest valley resulted in the death of his mother and another man. It marked the ninth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

