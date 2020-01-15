Store clerk shoots attacker after being stabbed in North Las Vegas
A 7-Eleven clerk who was stabbed by a trespasser pulled out a firearm and then pursued and shot the individual early Wednesday, North Las Vegas police said.
Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.
“A clerk was stabbed by a trespasser,” Leavitt said. “The trespasser fled across the street. The clerk then followed the trespasser and shot the trespasser at a bus stop.”
A significant police presence was observed in front of the store and also in front of a nearby bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard North.
Leavitt said neither the store clerk or the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
