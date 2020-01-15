Store clerk shoots attacker after being stabbed in North Las Vegas

A 7-Eleven clerk who was stabbed by a trespasser pulled out a firearm and then pursued and shot the individual early Wednesday, North Las Vegas police said.

A North Las Vegas police is investigating after a convenience store clerk who was stabbed by a person trespassing in the business pulled out a firearm and shot the individual early at a 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A store clerk shot a trespasser after they were stabbed at a North Las Vegas 7-Eleven, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A convenience store clerk who was stabbed by a person trespassing in the business pulled out a firearm and shot the individual early Wednesday, North Las Vegas police said.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“A clerk was stabbed by a trespasser,” Leavitt said. “The trespasser fled across the street. The clerk then followed the trespasser and shot the trespasser at a bus stop.”

A significant police presence was observed in front of the store and also in front of a nearby bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Leavitt said neither the store clerk or the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

