Students able to pick up essential items from campus after UNLV shooting

Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus reopens for traffic Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portions of UNLV's campus remained closed off on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV students are now able to pick up essential items from certain buildings that were left after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth.

The following buildings are currently inaccessible: Beam Hall, Humanities, the Student Union, the UNLV Bookstore and Wright Hall. Anyone who needs to gather essential items that are not in those buildings can do so at their convenience. Students are asked to contact University Police Services at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance to buildings that are not impacted by the investigation.

UNLV also confirmed on its X account Thursday morning that Maryland Parkway is open for traffic.

Maryland Parkway is open for traffic and vehicles that were left on the main campus can now be accessed and retrieved. There will continue to be a strong police presence and activity on the main campus today during the investigation. https://t.co/27WF6p3wt4 — UNLV (@unlv) December 7, 2023

All classes and academic-related activities have been canceled through Dec. 10.

UNLV said police will maintain a strong presence on the main campus as the investigation continues.

In addition, students were allowed to return to student housing on Wednesday night.