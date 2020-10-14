62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shootings

Summerlin man charged with child abuse after son shot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 5:58 am
 

A Summerlin man is charged with child abuse after police say he shot his teenage son in the neck in March.

Andualem Kassa, 40, was arrested Sept. 22 on one count of child abuse with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

Police were called to a Summerlin home March 30 after Kassa called to report he’d shot his 14-year-old son with a 9 mm handgun, according to an arrest report released Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center but was unable to speak to detectives after surgery, only using a whiteboard to say he didn’t remember what had happened, according to the report.

Kassa told police he was cleaning the gun, but no cleaning supplies were found. He then told officers he’d recently started keeping his gun on him instead of locked in a safe.

“Kassa usually keeps his firearm in a safe but had taken the firearm out the night prior because he had been watching the news and had seen reported robberies,” according to the report. “Kassa was confronted that all three statements he provided were different and if the evidence would contradict his statements Kassa replied, ‘I will stick to — to this story. Yes.’”

A report from the Department of Family Services said the child was in serious but stable condition and that the family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

Kassa was released after his initial appearance Sept. 22 with the bail condition of “no firearms in the home or his possession,” according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
2
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
5
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST