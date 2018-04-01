Survivors of Oct. 1 shooting gather for vigil at festival grounds

Survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting will gather near the south end of the Strip on Sunday night, marking six months since 58 people were killed and hundreds injured at a country music festival. The vigil begins at 6 p.m. at 125 E. Reno Ave, about a block from the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds were the attack happened.

Adam Simon, who was at Route 91 Harvest festival, sports a tattoo of remembrance during a vigil at Mountain Crest Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Bridgetkbennett

Organizers will distribute 300 purple and orange glow sticks and lead those in attendance around the grounds. The vigil was organized by survivors, but all are welcome to join.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.