Survivors of Oct. 1 shooting gather for vigil near festival grounds

Survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting gathered near the south end of the Strip on Sunday night, marking six months since 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at a country music festival.

Adam Simon, who was at Route 91 Harvest festival, sports a tattoo of remembrance during a vigil at Mountain Crest Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Bridgetkbennett

Survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting gathered near the south end of the Strip on Sunday night, marking six months since 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at a country music festival.

The vigil began shortly after 6:30 p.m. with a reading of the names of the 58 people killed. The vigil was held at 125 E. Reno Ave, about a block from the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds where the attack happened.

Organizers planned to distribute 300 purple and orange glow sticks and lead those in attendance around the grounds. The vigil was organized by survivors, but it is open to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

The walk around the venue has begun. pic.twitter.com/kfgRq1lhl4 — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 2, 2018

The names of the 58 who were killed in the attack are read. Part 1 of 2. pic.twitter.com/0iljYTKkQI — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 2, 2018

The names of the 58 who were killed in the attack are read. Part 2 of 2. pic.twitter.com/msSgMYbD4d — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 2, 2018