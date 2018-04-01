Shootings

Survivors of Oct. 1 shooting gather for vigil near festival grounds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2018 - 2:51 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2018 - 7:03 pm

Survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting gathered near the south end of the Strip on Sunday night, marking six months since 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at a country music festival.

The vigil began shortly after 6:30 p.m. with a reading of the names of the 58 people killed. The vigil was held at 125 E. Reno Ave, about a block from the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds where the attack happened.

Organizers planned to distribute 300 purple and orange glow sticks and lead those in attendance around the grounds. The vigil was organized by survivors, but it is open to the public.

