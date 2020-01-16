Suspect allegedly shot mother at Las Vegas credit union

A 32-year-old man authorities said shot his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union in southwest Las Vegas was ordered held on $300,000 bail on Thursday.

William Cass Jackson, 32, accused of shooting his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union, appears in court during at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police investigate near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A man faces 10 felony charges related to the incident at Navy Federal Credit Union. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People embrace after leaving the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A man faces 10 felony charges related to the incident at Navy Federal Credit Union. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

SWAT officers near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A man faces 10 felony charges related to the incident at Navy Federal Credit Union. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A man faces 10 felony charges related to the incident at Navy Federal Credit Union. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People wait as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A man faces 10 felony charges related to the incident at Navy Federal Credit Union. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 32-year-old man authorities said shot his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union in southwest Las Vegas was ordered held on $300,000 bail on Thursday.

William Cass Jackson, 32, faces charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm on an elderly victim, first-degree kidnapping, assault and domestic battery.

The charges stem from a shooting on Wednesday at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said a woman at the business suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas police chased a suspect involved in the shooting, with police firing several shots at the man. The suspect then barricaded himself in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. Police safely took the suspect into custody after about 90 minutes of negotiations.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure that Jackson held his mother, whose age was not released, at gunpoint inside her home before forcing her to the credit union and withdraw $2,000 before shooting her. When police arrived, he fired at officers, the prosecutor said.

“The state has very real concerns with this case for obvious reasons,” Thunell said. “What we have in this case is just so dangerous, to the victim and to the community at large.”

The woman’s condition was not available as of Thursday morning.

Jail booking records show Jackson was booked under an incident number that is the same as what police listed in a news release as the incident number for the credit union shooting. Further details on what connection Jackson has to the victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.