Suspect arrested after man shot, stabbed in southwest Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot and stabbed in the southwest valley.

The attack was called in about 9:15 p.m. after a man in his 40s suffering gunshot and stab wounds walked into a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man was first stabbed by another man in his 70s during an argument in a parking lot at 5785 W. Tropicana Ave., Gordon said, and was later shot by the same man on the 4900 block of Duneville Street.

The man was hospitalized, and is expected to survive. Gordon said detectives worked through the night and into the early morning to recover a handgun and arrest a suspect at a nearby apartment complex.

