Suspect arrested after standoff with Las Vegas police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Sunday took a wanted man into custody after an hourslong standoff near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A suicidal suspect was found about 11 a.m., armed with a handgun, about 3 miles east of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The man was wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Rogers said.

Police took the man into custody at about 2 p.m., Rogers said. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The department called Sunday’s incident an open-field barricade because the man was “not in a residence and he’s not in his car, but standing next to his car and he’s armed,” Rogers said.

Details of Saturday’s domestic-related shooting weren’t immediately available.

