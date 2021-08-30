91°F
Shootings

Suspect arrested in double shooting at Henderson gas station

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 9:09 am
 
Owen Hunnel, 30 (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police have arrested a man in the shootings of two people after a fight at a gas station Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called at 1:10 p.m. to the Chevron, 1101 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street and the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store, after a report of a shooting, according to a news release Monday from Henderson police.

Investigators believe two people were shot and driven to a hospital before officers arrived. A female victim was critically injured, Henderson police said Monday in a press release. A male victim was described by police as “stable” at a local hospital.

Police said they’ve arrested Owen Hunnel, 30, in the shooting. Hunnel was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Witness Nathaniel Wells told the Las Vegas Review-Journal shortly after the shooting that he was with his wife and baby leaving Costco when he drove by the fight, which he said was between two men in Wendy’s uniforms who were beating up two other men.

Wells said he jumped out of the car and tried to break up the fight when one of the men in a Wendy’s uniform shot the other two men before both employees drove off. Wells recorded the license plate number and called the police.

Henderson police released no other information.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

