Suspect arrested in September shooting of 7-year-old in Las Vegas

A 23-year-old man suspected in a September shooting that injured a 7-year-old in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday in California, police said.

Curtis Truman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Past booking photos of Curtis Truman, 23 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of Curtis Truman, 23, in Victorville, California, by the San Bernardino Specialized Enforcement Division, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday in a release. Truman is suspected of firing a gun into a car after he and another man fought with a man at about 7:35 p.m. Sept. 12 on the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Street, police have said.

Truman is suspected of firing several shots at a car with two adults and two children inside. A 7-year-old in the back seat was shot and hospitalized, police have said.

Officers arrived at the business after the shooting to see two men running away. Truman was identified as a suspect on Sept. 14, but police on Thursday did not identify the second man.

Police in September determined that a man had parked in front of the business and, when he began backing the car out of the parking spot, got in an argument with two men standing behind the vehicle.

Video provided by police in September show two men standing in front of a store. One man fires a gun three times.

Truman remained in custody in California on Thursday awaiting extradition, police said.

1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas