Suspect arrested in shooting 2 months ago on the Strip

A man has been arrested in a shooting two months ago on the Las Vegas Strip that left another man critically wounded, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

The Sept. 22 shooting was caught on video and showed a man running away from his assailant as gunfire erupted at about 4 a.m. in a pharmacy parking lot at 3758 Las Vegas Blvd. S., according to an arrest warrant for the suspect, Paschal Jabaz Ivy, 23.

The bullets left the victim with critical injuries: one entered his cheek and exited through an eye socket, another grazed his shoulder, while the third shattered his wrist, police said.

The wounded man was able to run into the pharmacy to ask for help and was then rushed to University Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said at the time.

A warrant for Ivy accusing him of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon was filed the day after the shooting, court records show. He was arrested on Nov. 15.

The surveillance video showed Ivy and two other men hanging out in the parking lot before Ivy was seen approaching the victim, who was in his car, police said. “An unknown altercation” then occurred and the victim was shot, police said.

Investigators tracked the trio through resorts and used facial recognition technology to identify Ivy, police said.

Police did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

Bail for Ivy was subsequently set at $100,000. It was not clear Tuesday whether he had posted the money and been released. Conditions of his release included high-monitoring house arrest and an order to stay away from the Strip.

He is next due in court on Tuesday.

