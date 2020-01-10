Suspect arrested in shooting in parking lot of Las Vegas business

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in central Las Vegas that left one person hospitalized .

Clark County Detention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in central Las Vegas that left one person hospitalized.

Marshawn Dion Griffin faces one count of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records. He remained held Friday on $20,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas police said the shooting happened Thursday morning in the parking lot of a business on the 5100 block of Maryland Parkway, near Tropicana Avenue. The person who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of survivable injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Griffin’s initial court appearance was scheduled Friday afternoon in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.