Suspect at large after 19-year-old wounded in Henderson shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in Henderson near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway, the Henderson Police Department said.

A 19-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday in Henderson, police said.

The man called 911 about 1:15 a.m. to report that he had been shot on the 2000 block of Waverly Circle, near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police Departments spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. When police arrived to the residential area they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive, Rothmeyer said.

As of Tuesday morning, police have not made an arrest in the shooting. Rothmeyer said investigators believe the victim knew the person who shot him.

Further information was not immediately available.

